Three Odisha babies born in midst of cyclone get the name 'Bulbul'

Ashis Senapati By

Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A number of pregnant of women, who gave birth in the midst of cyclone Bulbul, have named their babies after the cyclone which brushed past the coastal district on Saturday.

These babies, who entered the world in extraordinary circumstances, have been christened Bulbul, the name of a songbird. Aliva Rout, wife of Amar Rout of Basant village under Rajnagar block, gave birth to a baby girl in the local community health centre (CHC) on Saturday. “Since our baby was born during the cyclone, we decided to name her Bulbul,” said Amar.

Similarly, Damayanti Das of Gokhani village in Rajnagar went into labour on the day Bulbul approached the coastal district. In the midst of strong winds, which damaged her thatched house, the villagers and her family managed to admit Damayanti in Rajnagar CHC. Later in the night, she gave birth to a son who has also been named after the cyclone.

“Though Bulbul is a common name for girls, I decided to call my son Bulbul as he was born during the cyclone,” Damayanti said.Ranjan Mandal’s wife Gita of Jamboo village gave birth to a girl in Mahakalapada CHC in the night of the cyclone. The baby has also been christened Bulbul.

Two decades back, Kendrapara was battered by the Super Cyclone in 1999. Though the cyclone did not have a name then, the babies who were born during the calamity were christened Barsha (rain) and Paban (wind). Similarly, when Fani struck the coastal district on May 3 this year, many parents named their babies after the cyclone.

Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) of Kendrapara Dr Urmila Mishra said as many as 145 pregnant women were shifted to different hospitals three to four days before cyclone Bulbul of whom 20 gave birth in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. Many parents have named their newborns Bulbul, the CDMO said and added that all the babies and their mothers are fine.