Home States Odisha

Food ATM in Sambalpur city 

Sambalpur city got its first food ATM on Tuesday. 

Published: 13th November 2019 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2019 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

Food ATM
By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  Sambalpur city got its first food ATM on Tuesday. Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC), in collaboration with ‘Swaichha’, a local social organisation, launched the food ATM, named Trupti, near the district headquarters hospital (DHH) here. The objective of the facility is to facilitate a source through which the poor and underprivileged can get food free of cost.

The ATM would enable people to donate leftover food from social gatherings and households. A refrigerator of 700 litre capacity has been installed inside the kiosk. SMC Enforcement Officer Subhankar Mohanty said the civic body and volunteers of Swaichha will jointly manage the food ATM. The Food Inspector of SMC would check the quality of food at the kiosk at regular intervals. People have been asked to donate packed vegetarian food only, he said.

A member of Swaichha Dilip Panda said the food ATM will remain open from 7 am to  10 pm everyday.  This is the second food ATM in the district after Kuchinda. The food ATM at Kuchinda, managed by the NAC, was inaugurated on November 6.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Food ATM Sambalpur
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
India vs Bangladesh Preview: Pink Ball Test, Championship, records and more
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp