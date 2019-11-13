Food ATM in Sambalpur city 

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Sambalpur city got its first food ATM on Tuesday. Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC), in collaboration with ‘Swaichha’, a local social organisation, launched the food ATM, named Trupti, near the district headquarters hospital (DHH) here. The objective of the facility is to facilitate a source through which the poor and underprivileged can get food free of cost.

The ATM would enable people to donate leftover food from social gatherings and households. A refrigerator of 700 litre capacity has been installed inside the kiosk. SMC Enforcement Officer Subhankar Mohanty said the civic body and volunteers of Swaichha will jointly manage the food ATM. The Food Inspector of SMC would check the quality of food at the kiosk at regular intervals. People have been asked to donate packed vegetarian food only, he said.

A member of Swaichha Dilip Panda said the food ATM will remain open from 7 am to 10 pm everyday. This is the second food ATM in the district after Kuchinda. The food ATM at Kuchinda, managed by the NAC, was inaugurated on November 6.