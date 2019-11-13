Home States Odisha

Mangroves in Bhitarkanika under prawn mafia threat

Rampant deforestation by prawn mafia operating within Bhitarkanika National Park has made the country’s second largest mangrove forest prone to cyclones and other natural calamities.

Published: 13th November 2019 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2019 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

The barren stretch of land shows the extent of damage caused to mangrove forest in Bhitarkanika National Park | Express

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA:  Rampant deforestation by prawn mafia operating within Bhitarkanika National Park has made the country’s second largest mangrove forest prone to cyclones and other natural calamities. This is evident from the considerable damage to the park’s flora including casuarina, palm and coconut trees by cyclone Bulbul even as it passed by without making landfall here. 

As many as 45 villages with a population of one lakh around the national park have been badly affected by the cyclone. The reason for this has been attributed to denudation of mangrove forest in these areas by prawn mafia. Mangrove forests shelter the seaside villages from the impact of storms. But, over the years,  green cover in these areas has decreased significantly. “It is the biggest uninterrupted stretch of  mangrove forest we have in our village. But prawn mafia in nexus with forest officials have been clearing the forest as a result of which our houses caved in and many trees were uprooted in the storm.  said 56-year-old Amar Kumar Manna of Pravati village. 

“Nothing hurts more than watching our villages lose their mangrove cover. During the Super Cyclone of 1999, our village was saved due to the forest. Now the ecological treasure house has been systematically decimated,” said 59-year-old Sagar Manna, a retired teacher from Talachua village. There was a time when the mention of these areas  conjured up images of  virgin mangrove forests. However, those verdant visions are fading fast. Those who are worst affected are the villagers, who largely depend on the mangrove  forests for their livelihood.  

Bhitarkanika is home to a wide range of fauna including 3,000 spotted deer, various bird species and other species like Wild Boar, Jackal, Hyena, Jungle Cat, Fishing Cat, Water Monitor Lizard, Rhesus Macaque,  Common Langur,  Otter, Jungle Cat,   Mongoose, Fox, Leopard Cat, Porcupine, Indian  Civet Cat and Hare. It was designated as a national park on September 16, 1998 and as a Ramsar site by UNESCO on August 19, 2002. 

DFO of the park Bikash Ranjan Dash said animals like spotted deer ventured into the dense mangrove forest to save themselves from the storm. Even as forest staff are on the ground and clean up work is underway, in several areas, the full extent of the damage is yet to be assessed. He said the Forest department is hoping that a long-term plan would be prepared to protect areas in and around the park from cyclones. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Prawn mafia threat Prawn mafia Bhitarkanika National Park
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
India vs Bangladesh Preview: Pink Ball Test, Championship, records and more
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp