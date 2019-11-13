Two afflicted by anthrax  

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Anthrax outbreak has been reported in Dasmantpur block after two tribals of S Dandabad were found to be affected by the disease. Five days back, some tribals consumed beef in a function following which abscesses were found among two of them.

On Monday, they were taken to Damantpur CHC where the doctors suspected that the two have contracted the disease. When the duo was sent to Koraput Medical College and Hospital, the doctors there confirmed the disease.Meanwhile, a medical team has been camping in the village and they have started distributing medicines to check the spread of the disease.Two years back, more than 10 tribals of the village had been afflicted with anthrax after consuming half-cooked meat.

