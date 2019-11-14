Home States Odisha

Gangster Raja Acharya arrested in Odisha

Handcuffs, arrest

Raja, who is a murder convict serving a life sentence, was also awarded a four-year jail term in October 2011 ( File Photo )

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Malgodown police on Wednesday arrested gangster Sandeep Acharya alias Raja on the basis of a non-bailable warrant (NBW) issued against him by a local court here.

DCP Akhilesvar Singh said the warrant was issued by the court of CJM-cum-ASJ, Cuttack against Raja for violating the conditions laid down by the court relating to an attempt to murder case in 2004 following which the arrest was made. “Verification is on to ascertain his involvement in any other crime in Cuttack,” said Singh.

Sources said around 40 cases were registered against Raja in various police stations in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.

Raja was the main accused in killing judo coach Biranchi Das on April 13, 2008 in Bhubaneswar. He was arrested from Goa on May 28 in the same year and released from jail on bail in April last year, police said.

Raja, who is a murder convict serving a life sentence, was also awarded a four-year jail term in October 2011 for abducting Arun Mantri, brother of Ollywood actress Bidusmita in April 2008, police said.

