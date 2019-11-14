Legal aid services at Odisha trade fair

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: For the first time, the Odisha State Legal Services Authority has come up with a pavilion at Baliyatra ground to spread legal awareness among the people visiting the largest trade fair of the state. Orissa High Court Chief Justice KS Jhaveri inaugurated the pavilion on Wednesday.

Two-panel lawyers and two para legal volunteers have been engaged to provide legal advice and service including necessary remedy for redressal of different legal problems free of cost. They are also providing free legal services to the needy people under Section 12 of Legal Services Authority Act by keeping their application forms for registration.

“The paralegal volunteers will assist people in filing up forms to put up their grievances relating to various legal problems,” said Assistant Secretary of Odisha State Legal Services Authority J R Dash adding that necessary help would be provided to the applicants after registration of their applications.



Awareness posters exhibiting various activities of the State Legal Services Authority have been put up at the pavilion for the visitors. Besides, leaflets will be distributed among the revellers to create legal awareness.