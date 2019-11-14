Home States Odisha

Odisha’s slum girl in Nairobi Summit

Apart from social work, she is also studying OT Technician course under Para-medical disciplines at the Centurion University of Technology and Management.

Published: 14th November 2019 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2019 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

Deepanjali Swain at Nairobi

Deepanjali Swain at Nairobi

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A girl from a slum has made the city proud. Deepanjali Swain (19) is representing the State in the 25th International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD25) at Nairobi, also known as Nairobi Summit.

Swain works as a peer leader (Pragati Sathi) under the socially smart project of Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) to educate the local community on various issue, impart leadership training to the children and youth in the slum. Swain, who also raise issues and problems faced by the children, reached the international arena with her leadership abilities and dedicated social work.

Swain visited Nairobi to attend the ICPD25 summit. Her father is a contractual employee in a government-run printing press, while mother is a housewife.

Apart from social work, she is also studying OT Technician course under Para-medical disciplines at the Centurion University of Technology and Management.

Swain said given the challenging economic condition of her family, it wasn’t easy for her to reach this level.

BMC Commissioner and BSCL CEO Prem Chandra Chaudhary, who also joined the Nairobi Summit on ICPD25 as a delegate, said, the Socially Smart Project of BSCL and BMC carried out with support from United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) is a mechanism of social change and equity that strives to give a better life and opportunity to slum dwellers.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
25th International Conference
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU protest: Students and teachers call fee hike rollback 'cosmetic'
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
Gallery
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp