Rupees 8,126 crore supply budget focuses on 5T

BHUBANESWAR: Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari on Wednesday tabled the supplementary budget of Rs 8,126.32 crore for 2019-20 fiscal on the first day of the winter session of the Assembly amid sloganeering by Opposition BJP and Congress members over law and order issue.

“The supplementary provision is to be financed by tied up resources to the extent of Rs 2,981.88 crore, about Rs 1,000 crore of higher receipt of non-tax revenue and surrender of grants to the extent of Rs 4,144.50 crore,” Pujari told media persons after presenting the budget.

The Finance Minister said the supplementary budget was required to meet emergent need of expenditure under new programmes of the State Government like ‘Mo Sarkar’, additional requirement for on-going Centrally-sponsored schemes (CSS), new CSS schemes and infrastructure projects under execution.

Pujari explained that the provision under the programme expenditure was mainly made for initiatives such as 5T (teamwork, transparency, technology, time leading to transformation) policy, ‘Mo Sarkar’, public health, rural housing and sports infrastructure.

He said about 45 per cent is allocated for social sector, 51 per cent for economic sector and 4 per cent is earmarked for general services.

Pujari said a provision of Rs 267.23 crore has been made to meet administrative expenses, while Rs 7,432.80 crore is meant for programme expenditure, Rs 6.52 crore for disaster response fund and Rs 419.78 crore towards transfer from the State. Under programme expenditure, Rs 1,073.03 crore has been allocated for education, sports and skill development, Rs 2,63.35 crore for infrastructure and industry, Rs 948.55 crore for rural development, Rs 527.40 crore for farmers’ welfare and food security, Rs 501.56 crore for social security measures, Rs 416.55 for urban development and Rs 459 crore for public health care.

“The supplementary budget also adheres to the good practice of keeping the provision well below 10 per cent of the annual budget,” Pujari said. Noting that the net debt stock of the state till end of September was Rs 83,307 crore, the Finance Minister said it is within the permissible limit. To a query, the Minister said the State so far has borrowed Rs 3,500 crore from open market to fund capital expenditure.



The supplementary provision was made in addition to the Rs 1.39 lakh crore annual budget presented in the Assembly on June 28.

