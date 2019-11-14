Home States Odisha

Rupees 8,126 crore supply budget focuses on 5T

The supplementary provision was made in addition to the Rs 1.39 lakh crore annual budget presented in the Assembly on June 28.

Published: 14th November 2019 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2019 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari and Secretary AK Meena addressing a press conference after presentation of supplementary budget in Bhubaneswar

Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari and Secretary AK Meena addressing a press conference after presentation of supplementary budget in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari on Wednesday tabled the supplementary budget of Rs 8,126.32 crore for 2019-20 fiscal on the first day of the winter session of the Assembly amid sloganeering by Opposition BJP and Congress members over law and order issue.

“The supplementary provision is to be financed by tied up resources to the extent of Rs 2,981.88 crore, about Rs 1,000 crore of higher receipt of non-tax revenue and surrender of grants to the extent of Rs 4,144.50 crore,” Pujari told media persons after presenting the budget.

The Finance Minister said the supplementary budget was required to meet emergent need of expenditure under new programmes of the State Government like ‘Mo Sarkar’, additional requirement for on-going Centrally-sponsored schemes (CSS), new CSS schemes and infrastructure projects under execution.

Pujari explained that the provision under the programme expenditure was mainly made for initiatives such as 5T (teamwork, transparency, technology, time leading to transformation) policy, ‘Mo Sarkar’, public health, rural housing and sports infrastructure.

He said about 45 per cent is allocated for social sector, 51 per cent for economic sector and 4 per cent is earmarked for general services.

Pujari said a provision of Rs 267.23 crore has been made to meet administrative expenses, while Rs 7,432.80 crore is meant for programme expenditure, Rs 6.52 crore for disaster response fund and Rs 419.78 crore towards transfer from the State. Under programme expenditure, Rs 1,073.03 crore has been allocated for education, sports and skill development, Rs 2,63.35 crore for infrastructure and industry, Rs  948.55 crore for rural development, Rs 527.40 crore for farmers’ welfare and food security, Rs 501.56 crore for social security measures, Rs 416.55 for urban development and Rs 459 crore for public health care.

“The supplementary budget also adheres to the good practice of keeping the provision well below 10 per cent of the annual budget,” Pujari said. Noting that the net debt stock of the state till end of September was Rs 83,307 crore, the Finance Minister said it is within the permissible limit. To a query, the Minister said the State so far has borrowed Rs 3,500 crore from open market to fund capital expenditure.

The supplementary provision was made in addition to the Rs 1.39 lakh crore annual budget presented in the Assembly on June 28.

45 per cent for social sector

About 45 per cent is allocated for social sector, 51 per cent for economic sector and 4 per cent is earmarked for general services.

A provision of Rs 267.23 crore has been made to meet administrative expenses, while Rs 7,432.80 crore is meant for programme expenditure.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Niranjan Pujari
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU protest: Students and teachers call fee hike rollback 'cosmetic'
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
Gallery
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp