Vision document for value addition of metals soon: CM Naveen Patnaik

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday announced that the state government will soon come up with a new vision document that aims at facilitating more than 50 per cent value addition to the metal produced in Odisha for downstream development.

Inaugurating the 22nd Enterprise Odisha-2019 organised by CII and Odisha Government, Naveen urged all large industries as well as MSMEs to work together in developing a robust downstream ecosystem in the state which will lead to immense employment opportunities.

“Flagship initiatives of our Government like Skilled in Odisha have ensured that the industrial workforce in the State is skilled and up-to-date with latest technologies towards enhanced employability,” he said.



Naveen said Startup Odisha initiative has been working towards facilitation of startups with an aim to emerge as amongst top-three startup hubs by 2020. He advised young entrepreneurs to take maximum benefits from such initiatives.

Stating that the mega investors outreach event Make-in-Odisha Conclave 2018 was an overwhelming success with investment intent of over Rs 4 lakh crore, Naveen said 91 proposals have already been approved and the projects are at various stages of implementation.

“The next edition of the event - Make-in-Odisha Conclave 2020 will be organised from November 30 to December 4, next year,” he said.

Minister for Industries and MSME Dibya Shankar Mishra stated that hard work, transparency in governance, dedicated team of officials and talented people have helped Odisha emerge as a leading State in the country.

Spread over 20,000 sq metre Enterprise Odisha-2019 is the largest cross-sector exhibition of the State showcasing a huge diversity of industries. This year the focus sectors are metal, minerals and power, textile, food processing, chemicals and petrochemicals.

CEO of Vedanta Alumina Ltd Rahul Sharma hoped that Odisha can become an Australia of India for mining for its strategic location, excellent industrial infrastructure and reserves of natural resources.



“The state should look at fruitful engagements with committed partners for responsible mining and a new era of growth,” he added.

Odisha Mining Show has been organised for the first time to make miners aware about latest technologies. The startup exhibition Yi Innovex aimed at creating a sustainable impact by fostering the spirit of innovation in young minds.

The Chief Minister released CII Report on Industry 4.0 in Mining and Metals on the occasion. Industries Secretary Hemant Sharma and CII (Odisha chapter) vice-chairman Pradipta Mohanty also spoke.