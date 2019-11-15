17-month-baby boy drowns in pot used for storing water in Odisha

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A 17-month-old baby boy accidentally drowned in a large pot used for storing water at the remote Tainda village under Nuagaon block in Sundargarh district on Thursday.

Hathibari IIC Shyamlal Oram said preliminary investigation revealed that the baby was playing near the water pot outside the house at around 4 pm while his parents were inside. It is believed that the baby might have leaned over the pot and accidentally fell inside.

Unable to find the baby, family members launched a frantic search and found him inside the pot. They immediately rushed the infant to Rourkela Government Hospital but the doctors declared him brought dead.