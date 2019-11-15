66 offshore patrolling camps for Olive Ridley turtles in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With ban on fishing within 20 km of the coast to protect Olive Ridley turtles in force for seven months from November 1, the state government has decided to extend livelihood assistance of Rs 7,500 to the affected fishermen families.

This was decided at a meeting of the high-power committee for protection and conservation of Olive Ridley turtles chaired by Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy at Lok Seva Bhawan on Thursday. The livelihood support will be provided to around 8,000 fishermen families who will be affected during the ban period. Tripathy directed departments concerned not to harass small traditional fishermen without powerboats.

The ban is imposed along a specified coast of the sea comprising sea turtle congregation area and their buffer zones at the river mouths of Dhamara, Devi and Rusikulya. “Since Olive Ridley breeding in Odisha has significant impact on the world population of these rare species, we must take pride in protecting it,” Tripathy said.

He advised the departments to launch a mass campaign through active involvement of people to brand it (Olive Ridley) with the State. Tripathy directed the departments of Fishery, Forest and Marine Police to operate in close coordination and ensure strict enforcement of the conservation rules.

The Coast Guard has been requested to have real-time intelligence sharing with the departments about any illegal fishing.

Institutions like Interim Test Range, DRDO, Dhamara Port, Gopalpur Port and Paradeep Port authorities were requested to follow the black-out and light deeming practices to save the turtles from possible delusion.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, Wildlife, Hari Sankar Upadhyay said “There would be 66 offshore patrolling camps this year. Four berthing places at Barunei, Gupti, Sanapeta and Krishnapriyapur will be set up for safe custody of seized vessels.”

As per the Action Plan for 2019-20, the meeting decided that wide awareness activities will be undertaken. A central monitoring unit will be set up in the office of PCCF, Wildlife. Circle-level monitoring will be under the supervision of Regional Conservator of Forests at Bhubaneswar, Berhampur and Baripada.

Each patrolling camp will be provided with VHF communication devices, mobile phones and required camping materials. There would be regular communication and intelligence sharing among coast guard, patrolling ship and various camps and marine police.

Armed Police Force (APR) will be deployed for patrolling and enforcement activities. Collectors will depute magistrates to remain in charge of APR force placed at disposal of DFOs. Sporadic nesting activities of the turtles and their mortality would be monitored through a web portal, ‘manage.odishawildlife.org’. After mass nesting, the rookeries will be fenced to protect the nests and eggs.