Home States Odisha

66 offshore patrolling camps for Olive Ridley turtles in Odisha

State government to provide livelihood assistance to 8,000 fishermen families affected by seven-month fishing ban in Odisha.

Published: 15th November 2019 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2019 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

The Coast Guard has been requested to have real-time intelligence sharing with the departments about any illegal fishing.

The Coast Guard has been requested to have real-time intelligence sharing with the departments about any illegal fishing.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With ban on fishing within 20 km of the coast to protect Olive Ridley turtles in force for seven months from November 1, the state government has decided to extend livelihood assistance of Rs 7,500 to the affected fishermen families.

This was decided at a meeting of the high-power committee for protection and conservation of Olive Ridley turtles chaired by Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy at Lok Seva Bhawan on Thursday. The livelihood support will be provided to around 8,000 fishermen families who will be affected during the ban period. Tripathy directed departments concerned not to harass small traditional fishermen without powerboats.

The ban is imposed along a specified coast of the sea comprising sea turtle congregation area and their buffer zones at the river mouths of Dhamara, Devi and Rusikulya. “Since Olive Ridley breeding in Odisha has significant impact on the world population of these rare species, we must take pride in protecting it,” Tripathy said.

He advised the departments to launch a mass campaign through active involvement of people to brand it (Olive Ridley) with the State. Tripathy directed the departments of Fishery, Forest and Marine Police to operate in close coordination and ensure strict enforcement of the conservation rules.

The Coast Guard has been requested to have real-time intelligence sharing with the departments about any illegal fishing.

Institutions like Interim Test Range, DRDO, Dhamara Port, Gopalpur Port and Paradeep Port authorities were requested to follow the black-out and light deeming practices to save the turtles from possible delusion.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, Wildlife, Hari Sankar Upadhyay said “There would be 66 offshore patrolling camps this year. Four berthing places at Barunei, Gupti, Sanapeta and Krishnapriyapur will be set up for safe custody of seized vessels.”

As per the Action Plan for 2019-20, the meeting decided that wide awareness activities will be undertaken. A central monitoring unit will be set up in the office of PCCF, Wildlife. Circle-level monitoring will be under the supervision of Regional Conservator of Forests at Bhubaneswar, Berhampur and Baripada.

Each patrolling camp will be provided with VHF communication devices, mobile phones and required camping materials. There would be regular communication and intelligence sharing among coast guard, patrolling ship and various camps and marine police.

Armed Police Force (APR) will be deployed for patrolling and enforcement activities. Collectors will depute magistrates to remain in charge of APR force placed at disposal of DFOs. Sporadic nesting activities of the turtles and their mortality would be monitored through a web portal, ‘manage.odishawildlife.org’. After mass nesting, the rookeries will be fenced to protect the nests and eggs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Olive Ridley turtles
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp