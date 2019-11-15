Home States Odisha

SCB Medical College and Hospital UG students resort to strike in Odisha

Published: 15th November 2019 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2019 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Undergraduate students of SCB Medical College and Hospital on Thursday resorted to an indefinite strike demanding the establishment of a Health University and autonomous status to SCBMCH.

Protesting the existing examination system for which they have been facing a lot of problems, the agitating medical students holding placards sat on a dharna in front of office of the Dean and Principal from 10 am.

The UG Students’ Union cited delay in publication of results by Utkal University by four months every year, wrong printing of result and delay in issuing mark sheets creating hurdles in availing scholarship and reimbursement of education loan. Despite repeated complaints, no step has yet been taken by the university authorities, the union alleged.

The students took out a rally urging Health and Family Welfare Department for fulfilment of their two demands. Meanwhile, the Junior Doctors Association(JDA) of SCBMCH extended support to the striking UG students by wearing black badges on Thursday.

In a letter to Health and Family Welfare Minister, SCB Junior Doctors’ Association gave an ultimatum stating that failure to address the genuine issue of medical students within 48 hours would force JDA members to take further course of action.

