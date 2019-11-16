After polygraph test, Odisha priest held for murder of disciple

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: The priest of Shyamakali temple in Salepada, Chouban Majhi, was arrested and forwarded to court on Friday for his alleged involvement in the murder of his disciple Bhujbal Parabhoi of Mandla village. Bhujbal’s body was found in a well in Salepada a week back.

Chouban was arrested following a lie detector test in Bhubaneswar on Thursday. Police said they found discrepancies in the accused’s statement and his polygraph report. The polygraph test was also carried out on two more suspects, Purushottam Majhi and Mohan Bhoi, but they were released as police found no discrepancies in their statements.

Informing this to mediapersons, SP M Sandip Sampad said there was past rivalry between Chouban and Bhujbal over carrying out rituals in the temple.

He added that more persons might be involved in the murder and further investigation is on.Earlier, family members of Bhujbal had alleged that it was a case of human sacrifice. However, the SP refuted the allegations.