Bandhs hit normal life in Odisha's Sinapali town

The Sinapali Nagarika Committee alleged that despite meeting the eligibility criteria, Sinapali is yet to be given the NAC status due to administrative apathy.

NUAPADA/JHARSUGUDA: Normal life came to a standstill in Sinapali town in the district on Friday due to dawn to dusk bandh called by members of Sinapali Nagarika Committee demanding NAC status for the area.

They alleged that despite meeting the eligibility criteria, Sinapali is yet to be given the NAC status due to administrative apathy. Due to the bandh, vehicular traffic between Dharmagarh, Khadial and Sinapali was stalled. Educational institutions, Government offices and banks remained closed on the day. No untoward incident was reported.  Life was also hit at Brajrajnagar in Jharsuguda district as locals observed bandh protesting collection of money from residents at the toll gate in Gandhi Chowk.

NHAI had constructed the toll gate on NH-49 passing through Gandhi Chowk two months back and collection of toll had started on September 24. However, collection was stopped on October 25 when a toll gate staff manhandled a local truck owner.

Protesting this, some people had met the NHAI authorities, ADM, SP and Tehsildar demanding to stop collection of toll tax from locals.

As the authorities did not take any action on the demand, locals called for a bandh. Members of truck owners association also participated in the bandh. While business establishments and offices were closed.

