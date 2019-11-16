Home States Odisha

Cashew growers in Odisha's Sundargarh aim at long term gains

Cashew cultivation is slowly but steadily going up in Sundargarh district with farmers opting for the high  value cash crop as a long term investment.

By Express News Service

Cultivation has gone beyond 1000 hectares (ha) in the district spanning an average of 550 ha private land and another 550 ha Government land. With the district having favourable climate and soil condition for cashew nut cultivation, the Agriculture Department is promoting it among farmers by integrating Rashtriya Kishan Vikash Yojana (RKVY),  MGNRGS and the National Horticulture Mission, said Deputy Director of Horticulture, Sarveswar Bagudai.  

Assistant Horticulture Officer, Sadar block, PP Pradhan said 200 cashew seedlings are planted on one ha and initial yield per tree could be 2 to 3 kg of nuts excluding the cashew apple. After 10 to 12 years, each tree  can yield 40 to 45 kg nuts. The trees require little attention and face no threat from herbivores or pests.

Assistant Manager of Cashewnut Development Corporation  Dayanidhi Rout said this year, cashew nut trees were cultivated over 277 ha of private land other than old cultivation over 232 ha.As far as Government land is concerned, cashew nut  trees have been planted on 500 ha by Soil Conservation wing and Cashew nut Development Corporation.  

Rout said that cashew plantations having fruit bearing trees under the corporation are annually  auctioned and unprocessed cashew nuts sell for Rs 200 per kg. Currently, there is only one small cashew nut processing unit in Bargaon block. Rout said three to four more  processing units are required for further expansion of cashew nut farming.

TAGS
National Horticulture Mission Odisha cashew growers Odisha cashew cultivation Cashewnut Development Corporation
