Critically-ill youth from Odisha seeks CM’s help to trace father

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: A 25-year-old critically-ill youth of Sudhabhuni in Raghunathpur has sought the help of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to trace his father who has been missing since two months. Laxmiprasad Routray is suffering from both liver and kidney ailments and battling with life in the ICU of a private hospital in Cuttack.

His father Hemant Kumar Routray, a hardware trader, went missing from Raghunathpur Bazaar in September. Family members made all efforts to trace him but in vain. Later, they lodged a missing complaint with police.

They family suspected that miscreants may have abducted Hemant over business rivalry. After his father went missing, their business took a hit. Besides, their livelihood was also affected with the family unable to make their ends meet. In such a situation, Laxmiprasad is unable to afford his treatment costs.

"I want to see my father for the last last time before my death. I have requested the Chief Minister to take necessary steps for tracing my father," said Laxmiprasad. Raghunathpur sarpanch Pramoda Kumar Jena said Laxmiprasad’s condition is very critical. He is in depression due to his life-threatening diseases.

"We appeal to the State Government to intervene in the matter and take steps to trace his father," he said.

IIC of Raghunathpur police station Babita Dalai admitted that Hemant has been missing from the locality since two months.

"It is a missing case and the allegation of the man being abducted is baseless. Hemant lost his mental balance over family dispute. A missing case has been registered and efforts are on to trace him," Medical Officer of Raghunathpur community health centre Sukant Dalai expressed helplessness in the matter as Laxmiprasad has been admitted to a private hospital.

However, he said, "If the youth or his family members approach us, we will send a representation to the district administration to sanction funds from Red Cross or Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for his treatment." Dalai also said if any direction comes from the Government in this regard, the administration will provide necessary help to Laxmiprasad.