No ambulance at Cuttack's fairground

At a time when the State Government has accorded State-level festival status to Baliyatra, unavailability of an ambulance at the fairground has raised also eyebrows.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A woman sustained injuries on her head and face after an iron frame holding a cutout of a guest came crashing on her at the entrance to the Baliyatra ground here on Friday.

The woman Chinmayee Sahu (30) of Nuapada had come to the fair along with her uncle. Chinmayee was walking down from Ring Road to the Baliyatra ground when a cutout installed on an iron frame near the entrance fell, seriously injuring her.

Fire service personnel rushed to the spot and shifted Chinmayee on a stretcher to the temporary health camp set up at the fairground.

She was later referred to SCB MCH and her condition is stated to be stable, said sources.

Blaming the administration for the mishap, Chinmayee’s uncle Chitta Ranjan Nath said had adequate steps been taken such mishaps would not have occurred.

Despite witnessing a turnout of more than  1.5 lakh a day, basic emergency services like an ambulance is not available.

The injured was shifted to SCBMCH with the help of fire brigade vehicle. Chief District Medical Officer did not answer phone calls.

In light of the mishap, people have urged the district administration to make necessary arrangements for an ambulance at the fair.

