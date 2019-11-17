Home States Odisha

Solar dry fish unit razed in Odisha

The unit under Integrated Coastal Zone Management Project (ICZMP) was constructed in 2013 at a cost of Rs 2.34 lakh.

People outside the dry fish unit that was demolished in Gopalpur

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A solar dry fish unit at Gopalpur on sea was demolished on Saturday.

The unit under Integrated Coastal Zone Management Project (ICZMP) was constructed in 2013 at a cost of Rs 2.34 lakh. Equipped with 30 dry cells, it was inaugurated in 2014 and subsequently handed over to 30 women SHGs.

The SHG members used the unit for a couple of months.

However, in 2015, a few machines at the unit developed snags following which it was closed. At the time of inauguration, the administration had assured to install facilities for washing and drying of fish.

However, as no steps were taken to revive the unit, it remained closed and its machines were later stolen, said an SHG member Rojamma.

Recently, Gopalpur NAC decided to establish a micro-compost centre in the sea town. As the unit was lying unused, the civic body decided to demolish it and construct the micro-compost centre on the site.

Accordingly, Berhampur Sub-Collector SD Bhausaheb along with police personnel reached the spot and demolished the unit.

Protesting the demolition exercise, the SHG members lodged a complaint with Gopalpur police.

