Three get 20 years rigorous imprisonment for gang-rape in Odisha

By Express News Service

BARBIL: Three persons were sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 10,000 each by Champur ADJ for their involvement in a gang-rape case here on Saturday.

The convicts are Parameswar Naik, Jitu Naik and Pabitra Naik and they had gang-raped a woman on June 3, 2017 at Damapur village under Joda police limits.

They had kidnapped the woman while she was returning home from work with her five-month-old baby. Her minor sister was also accompanying her but she ran away when the three threatened her with dire consequences. They then committed the crime and left the spot.

Her sister informed some locals who rescued the woman and her child. Based on her FIR, police arrested the three accused from the village.