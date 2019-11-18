Home States Odisha

Aryapalli marine police starts sea patrolling

In order to strengthen security along the coast of the district, a marine police station was opened at Aryapalli around two decades back. Another such facility was opened Sunapur in 2013.

Boat used by the Aryapalli marine police.

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Aryapalli marine police in Ganjam district has started patrolling in the sea. The district has a coastline of around 35 km from Prayagi in Ganjam block to Sunapur in Chikiti block.

While two interceptor boats were provided to Aryapalli, no such provision was made for Sunapur. In 2013, the two boats were damaged in cyclone Phailin and no steps were taken to repair or replace them. The marine police managed its affairs by availing vessels on rent.

In August this year, a specially designed boat was given to Aryapalli along with seven technical staff.

After completing the trial, regular patrolling was started on the boats in the sea, said Aryapally IIC Sarmistha Pradhan.

Comments

