Minor attending wedding gang-raped in Odisha, three detained

By Express News Service

TENSA (SUNDARGARH): Lahunipara police on Sunday detained three persons, including a juvenile, on charges of gang-raping a minor girl in Tensa area of Sundargarh district.

The rape survivor had come to attend an engagement ceremony in Zone A area of Tensa on Friday evening.

One of the accused convinced her to visit the nearby Tensa market with him. After travelling some distance, the accused forcibly took the girl to an isolated place and raped her.

Later, the other two accused also arrived at the spot and took turns to rape the victim.

On reaching home, the girl narrated her ordeal to her family members following which a complaint was lodged with Lahunipara police on Saturday night.

Sources said the trio was being questioned by police regarding their involvement in the crime.