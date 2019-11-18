Home States Odisha

Odisha to spend Rs 110 crore for green energy

Published: 18th November 2019 01:26 PM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government will spend around Rs 110 crore to generate 9,623 kW solar energy this year. A total of 29 off-grid projects will be executed in the State during 2019-20 fiscal to generate green energy.

Most of these projects will be roof-top solar units connected to grids, said officials of the Science and Technology department.

As per the plan, the Government will execute three solar projects at an estimated cost of Rs 20.5 crore for 128 tribal residential schools in the State. The Government plans to generate around 1,280 kW solar power from these projects.

Similarly, the Odisha Renewable Energy Development Agency (OREDA) will implement roof-top solar projects of different capacities at a cost of Rs 17.95 crore in 313 fire stations of the State. These projects will generate around 690 kW solar energy.

Solar projects will also be implemented in 2,000 RI offices across State at an investment of Rs 38.40 crore. These projects are expected to generate 5,000 kW green energy, the highest among all other projects planned for generation of solar power.

Besides, Rs one crore will be utilised to generate 200 kW roof-top solar power at the district headquarters hospitals, Rs 6.61 crore for 450 kW solar power at community health centres and sub-divisional hospitals, and Rs 5.67 crore for 180 kW solar energy at primary health centres.

The Government has also planned to solarise eco-tourism complexes at Satkosia and other eco-tourism sites at an estimated cost of Rs 1.05 crore. Another project will be executed at Hirakud Wildlife Range to generate 10 kW solar power.

Similar projects will be implemented to generate 200 kW solar power at gram panchayat offices, 250 kW at handloom and handicraft common facility centres, 100 kW at BJB College here and 6 kW in two parks managed by Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA).

