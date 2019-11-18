Home States Odisha

Stitch in time saves 1,052 hectares of crop from pest strike in Odisha

Agriculture officials had organised awareness camps to educate farmers on ways to save crops from BPH and other pest attacks.

Published: 18th November 2019 12:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2019 12:37 PM   |  A+A-

A farmer spraying pesticide on his field near Chuanrpur village in Sambalpur district.

A farmer spraying pesticide on his field near Chuanrpur village in Sambalpur district. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Despite the brown planthopper (BPH) attack on paddy plants over 1,052 hectares (ha) of land in the district, there have been no reports of crop loss, thanks to timely action by Agriculture officials and farmers.

Plant Protection Officer, Sambalpur Manoranjan Sethi said the pest attack was below economic threshold limit (ETL) in the district and so far, no crop loss has been detected.

Agriculture officials had organised awareness camps to educate farmers on ways to save crops from BPH and other pest attacks.

The farmers were asked not to dilute the pesticide and apply it properly on the root of paddy plants. This apart, they were taught the proper way to spray pesticide, he said.

BPH attack took place due to humid weather condition. However, the infestation was checked by applying pesticide and now with the onset of winter, the situation is under complete control, Sethi added.

Umesh Mishra, a farmer of Satupali village under Dhankuada block, said he has cultivated paddy over 30 acres of land. Standing paddy plants over seven-acre was attacked by BPH. However, he could save his crop due to timely spraying of pesticide.

The pest had attacked standing Kharif paddy plants over 414 ha in Dhankauda block, 176 ha in Jamankira and 175.6 ha in Maneswar.

Besides, paddy plants over 154 ha in Naktideul, 48 ha in Bamra, 27.5 ha in Rengali, 27 ha in Jujumura, 15 ha each in Rairakhol and Kuchinda were attacked by the BPH.

In 2017 kharif season, paddy crop over 36,230 ha of land in the district was affected by the BPH. Frustrated over the pest attack, many farmers had set their damaged paddy crop on fire.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha crop attack Sambalpur Manoranjan Sethi Odisha pest attack
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Kerala church to help widows remarry; matrimonial site to have separate section
For representational purpose only.
Vijayawada civic body preparing plans for power generation from waste material
India pacer Mohammed Shami. (Photo | AP)
Mohammed Shami best bowler in the world on current form: Dale Steyn
For representational purposes
India sent over 2 lakh students to US in 2018-19, second-most after China: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A voter gets her finger marked with indelible ink (File Photo | EPS)
Nomination for Karnataka bypoll ends today
JNU students protests against fee hike outside UGC office in New Delhi. | (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
JNU Protests: Students thrashed, taken to unknown places after detention
Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp