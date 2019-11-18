Home States Odisha

Super speciality block at Odisha's MKCG a non-starter owing to shortage in doctors

Published: 18th November 2019

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The super-speciality block of MKCG Medical College and Hospital is yet to function owing to a shortage of doctors. The block, built at a cost of Rs 140 crore under Prime Minister Health Security Scheme, was aimed at bringing all super speciality wings of the hospital under one roof in order to streamline health care services.

The hospital has more than 20 departments and a few super speciality wings. As per Medical Council of India (MCI) guidelines, a full-fledged super-speciality block must have 294 doctors, nurses and other staff. It states that each unit of such block should have one professor, one associate professor, one senior resident and two junior doctors.

Principal and Dean, MKCG Medical College and Hospital Dr Radha Madhab Tripathy said the Health Department has been apprised of the issue and the process for recruiting specialists has already started.

He said electrification of the block is yet to be completed.

Though Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had inaugurated the super-speciality block in 2017, important departments like heart surgery, plastic surgery, geriatric and nephrology are still functioning from the Indoor Patient Department (IPD) of the hospital, which was declared unsafe in 2013.

Manav Adhikar Surakhsha Mancha president Abani Gaya said, “Although huge amount of money was spent for the welfare of people, the non-functional structure has become a mere object of display now. The authorities concerned have been dilly-dallying in opening the speciality block and giving us false assurances.”

Sources said two assistant professors have been posted in the Neurology department of the hospital. However, one of them is on deputation to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack.

The lone assistant professor of Neurology, Dr Uma Prasad Padhi, attends OPD for three days a week.

