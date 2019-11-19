Odisha: Cyclist dies after falling into hole on National Highway

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: A 57-year-old man died after falling into a six feet deep hole on Duburi-Angul National Highway on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Khageswar Nayak of Kanchichhua village. Nayak was returning home from the local market on his bicycle when he fell into the uncovered hole dug by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) for expansion of the NH stretch.

Locals rescued him to the hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.Later, Nayak’s family members and locals blocked the NH demanding compensation and stern action against NHAI authorities. “The hole was left uncovered and without any signage to warn commuters. Besides, it was not even barricaded,” said a local.

The blockade was lifted after police and administrative officials reached the spot and assured the agitators of taking action against the violators. Vehicular traffic on the NH was disrupted for over two hours due to the blockade.