Home States Odisha

Post cyclone 'Bulbul' vegetable price soars in Odisha's Kendrapara

The price rise has been blamed on the crop loss suffered by farmers due to the five-day long incessant rain and gusty wind under the impact of the cyclone.

Published: 20th November 2019 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2019 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

A vegetable grower with his stock of pointed gourd at Kendrapara

A vegetable grower with his stock of pointed gourd at Kendrapara| Express

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Cyclone Bulbul is long gone but residents of the coastal district are still reeling as prices of vegetables have sky-rocketed in its aftermath. The soaring prices have been blamed on large-scale crop loss suffered by vegetable growers due to the five-day long incessant rain and gusty wind under the impact of the cyclone.

Sources said tomato, which was sold at Rs 25 per kg last month, is now available for Rs 50 per kg. Similarly, the price of pointed gourd has also doubled from Rs 20 per kg last month to Rs 40 per kg. Pumpkin, which was being sold at Rs 15 per kg before the cyclone, is now priced at Rs 30 per kg. The prices of okra, bean and other local varieties of vegetables have also increased.

Vegetable prices have been climbing up at a fast pace over the past few days as Cyclone Bulbul damaged vast tracts of vegetable farms in Rajnagar, Aul, Rajkanika and Mahakalapada blocks of the district. This has led to the steep rise in prices, said Ghanashyam Sahoo, a local vegetable trader.

“Bulbul came as a bolt from the blue and left many farmers devastated. My three acre vegetable field was inundated by the rains induced by the cyclone. There is no way to recover from the loss,” said Bijaya Sahoo, another vegetable grower of Rajkanika.

Secretary of the district unit of Krusaka Sabha Umesh Chandra Singh said now is a difficult time for vegetable growers. The large-scale crop loss will have a bearing on the economy of vegetable growers and they will find it hard to recover from the blow, he added.

The price rise has also left consumers worried. “The sudden rise in prices of vegetables has disturbed our budget. We have cut down on use of important vegetables while preparing meals in out kitchen,” said Tapan Parida, an employee of the Education department in Kendrapara.

District Emergency Officer Sambit Satpathy informed that vegetable crops over 118 hectare (ha) of land in the district have been affected in cyclone Bulbul. The State Government has fixed compensation of `13,500 for each ha of land. All the affected vegetable growers will get the compensation soon. The Government will also provide loans and other support to vegetable growers, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vegetables price rice Kendrapara district Kendrapara vegetables Odisha farmers Cyclone Bulbul
India Matters
First of its kind Robot CYBIRA cyber security interactive robotic agent to receive complaints launched as a pilot project at Maharanipeta police station limits in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | Express)
In a first, robocop to receive complaints from public in Vizag
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Assam govt makes sanitary napkins mandatory in factories, industries
25% jump in MGNREGA employment as rural folks line up for jobs
The medical team with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai on Tuesday
Chennai girl donates part of liver to save father

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo | PTI)
'Had BJP worked properly, farmer suicides wouldn't have gone up in Maha': SP leader Akhilesh Yadav
JNU students and their leaders who got injuries in Monday's police lathicharge shout slogans during a press conference at the university campus in New Delhi Tuesday Nov 19 2019. (Photo | PTI)
'PM must step down for how he treated us' cries visually-challenged JNU student
Gallery
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp