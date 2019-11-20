Rourkela Institute of Technology authorities warn of shutting down college

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The Rourkela Institute of Technology (RIT) management has warned of closing down the institution following the manhandling of governing body chairman Pitabas Mishra by staff members over demand of payment of salary pending for the last 20 months.

Earlier on November 3, RIT principal Manoj Jena was heckled over the same issue. Jena had resigned over the incident. Sources said Mishra and secretary Pravat Mohapatra were present at the Rourkela Technical Education Society (RTES) office in Civil Township when a group of staff members with their spouses barged in and abused both of them. The chairman was also manhandled. The irate staffers left after police arrived at the spot. Mishra has lodged a complaint with RN Pali police over the incident.

RN Pali police IIC BK Bihari said that a case has been registered against the wives of two retired employees of RIT. Appropriate action would be taken after investigation, he said.

Meanwhile, the RTES secretary on Tuesday said efforts are underway to clear the outstanding dues of staffers by November 30. He also threatened that if such incidents occur frequently, then the educational facilities under RTES would be shut down permanently.

Violence and indiscipline are damaging the academic atmosphere and reputation of RIT and its sister organisations, the RTES secretary said.Mohapatra said Since 2015, admissions into RIT have come down below 50 per cent and this year, it further dropped below 25 per cent.