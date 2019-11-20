UPSC sends panel list of IPS officers to Odisha for appointment of DGP

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has prepared a three-member panel for appointment of the Director General of Police. The names in the panel are Abhay, Pradeep Kapur and Bijay Kumar Sharma, all 1986-batch IPS officers.

The panel has been selected from a list of 17 senior police officers of four batches from 1886 to 1989. This virtually paves way for Sharma to be next DGP and Head of Police Force (HoPF) of Odisha. He, currently, is DGP in-charge of the State.Highly placed sources on Tuesday informed that UPSC has sent the list to the State Government.