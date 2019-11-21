Home States Odisha

Kids suggest measures to protect their rights in Odisha

They demanded formation of adolescent groups and regular interaction at anganwadi level, regular supply of iron folic acid and potable water facilities in all villages.

Published: 21st November 2019 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2019 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

child rights

Image for representation.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A group of children prescribed a host of measures, especially in four sectors - sanitation, nutrition, protection and education - at an event here on Wednesday for the protection of child rights in the State.

The children, while attending 30th anniversary of United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC), suggested the Government to develop and accelerate new campaigns and tools for sustained behavioural change at the grassroots on better sanitation and health related practices.

They demanded formation of adolescent groups and regular interaction at anganwadi level, regular supply of iron folic acid and potable water facilities in all villages.

The children, who were part of a 217-member research team that surveyed 11,776 kids throughout the State to prepare a report, also suggested appointment of adequate number of teachers in schools and ensuring their regularity, library and computer facilities, transportation facility so that children can continue studies after Class VIII and vocational training for children, aged between 15 to 18 years.

The event was organised by Odisha Alliance for Child Rights, Unicef, Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights and People’s Cultural Centre. Health Minister Nabakishore Das, SME Minister Samir Ranjan Dash and Woman and Child Development Minister Tukuni Sahu attended.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UN CRC Child rights Odisha child rights
India Matters
First of its kind Robot CYBIRA cyber security interactive robotic agent to receive complaints launched as a pilot project at Maharanipeta police station limits in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | Express)
In a first, robocop to receive complaints from public in Vizag
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Assam govt makes sanitary napkins mandatory in factories, industries
25% jump in MGNREGA employment as rural folks line up for jobs
The medical team with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai on Tuesday
Chennai girl donates part of liver to save father

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prashanth's father Babu Rao speaking to Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar. (Photo | EPS)
Andhra man arrested in Pakistan sends message to parents on social media
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo | PTI)
'Had BJP worked properly, farmer suicides wouldn't have gone up in Maha': SP leader Akhilesh Yadav
Gallery
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp