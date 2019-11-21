Kids suggest measures to protect their rights in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A group of children prescribed a host of measures, especially in four sectors - sanitation, nutrition, protection and education - at an event here on Wednesday for the protection of child rights in the State.

The children, while attending 30th anniversary of United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC), suggested the Government to develop and accelerate new campaigns and tools for sustained behavioural change at the grassroots on better sanitation and health related practices.

They demanded formation of adolescent groups and regular interaction at anganwadi level, regular supply of iron folic acid and potable water facilities in all villages.

The children, who were part of a 217-member research team that surveyed 11,776 kids throughout the State to prepare a report, also suggested appointment of adequate number of teachers in schools and ensuring their regularity, library and computer facilities, transportation facility so that children can continue studies after Class VIII and vocational training for children, aged between 15 to 18 years.

The event was organised by Odisha Alliance for Child Rights, Unicef, Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights and People’s Cultural Centre. Health Minister Nabakishore Das, SME Minister Samir Ranjan Dash and Woman and Child Development Minister Tukuni Sahu attended.