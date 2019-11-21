Water in 19 rivers found to be polluted, admits Odisha government

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Rivers that pass along urban areas in the State are found to be polluted. Odisha government has admitted that water at different stretches in 19 rivers of the State is contaminated.

In a written reply in the Assembly, Minister for Forest and Environment Bikram Keshari Arukh said Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has identified polluted stretches in Gangua, Daya, Brahmani, Guradih, Mangala, Nagavalli, Kathajodi, Serua, Ratnachira, Nandira, Kuakhai, Mahanadi, Rushikulya, Banguru, Bheden, Kusumi, Luna, Sabulia and Budhabalanga rivers.

Arukh informed that though sewage treatment plant for each urban locality along the rivers is not mandatory, the State Government is setting up such facilities at Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Sambalpur, Talcher and Rourkela through Odisha Water Supply and Sewerage Board (OWSSB).

While septage treatment plant has already been set up at Bhubaneswar, Baripada, Berhampur, Puri and Rourkela, two others are in the final stage of completion at Cuttack and Balasore. Such plants in 29 more towns are under tender process. All 114 urban localities in the State will have septage treatment plants in phases, he said.