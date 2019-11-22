Bansidhar and Ila Panda Foundation panel discussion held on Odisha's rural youth

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Panelists deliberated on solutions to the roadblocks in achieving demographic dividend and making rural youth more productive during a discussion on ‘Achieving aspirations of rural youth - Challenges and avenues’.

The panel discussion, organised by Bansidhar and Ila Panda Foundation (BIPF) in partnership with FICCI, Odisha, here on Thursday was curated by ‘Ideate’. President and CEO of Centre for Policy Research in New Delhi, Yamini Aiyar was the keynote speaker.

The other panelists included group president (HR) of Reliance Industries limited, Bijay Sahoo; senior, vice president of TeamLease Services limited, Neeti Sharma; Research Professor at Xavier Institute of Management-Bhubaneswar, Fakir Mohan Sahoo and founder of International Public School for Rural Innovation, Odisha, Anil Pradhan.Speaking on the occasion, CEO of BIPF, Shaifalika Panda emphasised on the importance of understanding the ambitions of rural youth and said, “India’s ability to harness the potential of its demographic dividend will decide its future.”