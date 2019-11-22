Casualties dip after check on drunken driving in Odisha

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Enforcement against drunken driving in the last two months has resulted in a sharp drop in the number of road mishaps across the State.

Informing this to mediapersons on Thursday, Additional Director General of Police (Crime Branch) Santosh Upadhyay said 1,90,000 vehicle were checked and as many as 5,856 persons were arrested for drunken driving across the State during the enforcement undertaken in September and October.

While 2,394 drivers were arrested in September, 3,462 were held for driving under the influence of alcohol in October. The highest of 1,191 arrests were made in Ganjam district followed by 702 in Mayurbahanj, 635 in Jajpur, 395 in Angul, 250 in Sundargarh, 244 in Dhenkanal, 214 in Kalahandi and 212 drivers were arrested in Gajapati and for drunken driving. The lowest arrests of 11 drivers were made in Puri district.

Casualties as a result of road mishaps also registered a drop as 315 road mishap deaths were reported in September against 368 in the corresponding period last year. Similarly, 350 deaths were reported in October, while the casualties stood at 444 in October last year.Enforcement against the drunken driving would be continued in the State, he added.