Conserve marine resources: Odisha Food Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain to fishermen

The State has 14 lakh fishermen who depend on inland and marine fishing activities to sustain their livelihood.

Food and supplies minister Ranendra Pratap Swain

Food and supplies minister Ranendra Pratap Swain

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Worldwide economic slowdown, climate change and frequent disasters have severely affected the most marginalised communities and marine fishermen are among the worst victims, said Food, Civil Supplies and Cooperation Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain.

Inaugurating the World Fisheries Day celebration here organised by Odisha Traditional Fish Workers’ Union (OTFWU), Swain said the State Government has taken some concrete steps to safeguard their livelihood sources and promoting ‘Mo Pokhari’ by providing 50 per cent subside on farm ponds for fishing.

Swain said he will call a high-level meeting to explore possibilities as to what could be done through Cooperation department to extend support to marine fishing community and promoting dry fish in the State, which has immense potentiality. The State has 14 lakh fishermen who depend on inland and marine fishing activities to sustain their livelihood.

“We need to take concrete steps to save their life and livelihoods because of the periodic fishing ban and disaster effects when they are reduced to wage labourers”, said convenor of Coast Council Sudarshan Chhotoray.

General secretary of OTFWU, K Aleya highlighted the plight of fishermen community stating that more than 6.55 lakh people, spread over 185 village in six coastal districts, are living with uncertainty due to fishing bans.

Apart from these, National Marine Regulation Act-2017, National Marine and Managing Bill-2019 and fresh Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) 2019 will spell doom for them, he said.

The meeting was chaired by OTFWU president Prassana Behera. Among others, CMFRI scientist Subal Kumar Roul, former PCCF Pandab Behera, Kaibarta Sabha leader Manoj Behera and head of Natural Resources Hub, Action Aid Bratindi Jena spoke. More than 150 fishermen from six coastal districts participated in the function.

