Home States Odisha

Odisha BJP MP raises issue of 'token system' in paddy procurement at Lok Sabha

BJP MP from Bargarh Suresh Pujari sought the intervention of the Centre to stop the token system.

Published: 22nd November 2019 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2019 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

Bargarh BJP MP Suresh Pujari

Bargarh BJP MP Suresh Pujari (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The farmers’ protest against centralised token system for paddy procurement found its echo in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

Raising the issue in the Lower House of the Parliament, BJP MP from Bargarh Suresh Pujari sought the intervention of the Centre to stop the token system and persuade the State Government to procure paddy from the farmers without any restrictions.

ALSO READ| Odisha govt tweaks token rule for farmers in Sambalpur and Bargarh

“The farmers are on the streets protesting the token system introduced by the State Government for paddy procurement. They have blocked the National Highways and offices of the district collectors, sub-collectors and tehsildars are under siege due to the protest,” Pujari said. Claiming that no State in the country follows the token system, the BJP law maker said such a system will ruin the farmers.

Making a strong plea for going back to the old system of  first-come-first-serve for procurement, he requested the Speaker to direct the Centre to hold discussions with Odisha Government and resolve the issue by withdrawing the token system.

ALSO READ| Paddy procurement mandis deserted in Odisha's Ganjam district as crops not ready

Even as farmers of Bargarh and Sambalpur districts have withdrawn their agitation following assurance from Labour Employment Minister Sushanta Singh and deputy government chief whip Rohit Pujari that the token system will be withdrawn, there is confusing signals from the State Government on the contentious issue.

Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister RP Swain on Wednesday categorically stated that there will be no compromise on the centralised token issue system. The State Government is yet to endorse the commitment made by Singh to the farmers at Sambalpur and Bargarh that the token system will be done away with.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha Suresh Pujari Odisha paddy procurement Paddy procurement token Odisha MPs
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L)The crack on the floor of the classroom at Govt Sarvajana Higher Secondary School in Wayanad, (R) Class 5 student Shehla Sherin who died of snake bite.
Snakebite and lack of timely medical care takes life of schoolgirl in Kerala's Wayanad
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp