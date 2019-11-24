Home States Odisha

NITI Aayog endorses 5T charter of Odisha Government

The Government has introduced the 5T (Teamwork, Technology, Transparency, Time leading to Transformation) initiative in the State, as part of its efforts to provide good governance.

Published: 24th November 2019 02:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2019 10:21 AM

NITI Aayog

NITI Aayog ( File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Even as the 5T charter of Odisha Government has come in for strong criticism from the Opposition BJP, NITI Aayog has endorsed the programme launched to bring transparency and provide good governance.

“Odisha has adopted a 5T agenda to transform education system, achieve the goal of all children at grade-appropriate learning level in a school environment that is conducive and engaging,” the tweet by NITI Aayog said.

The Government has introduced the 5T (Teamwork, Technology, Transparency, Time leading to Transformation) initiative in the State, as part of its efforts to provide good governance.

The  Government had launched the ‘Mo Sarkar’ programme on October 2 - Mahatma Gandhi anniversary this year, and included police stations and hospitals, to take administration to the door step of the people.

The 5T charter of the Government has been introduced as a governance model to find out how far the administration has been able to reach people in a transparent and timely manner. Adherence to 5T charter is now the top priority of Odisha Government for which a separate department has been created.

The 5Ts, along with Mo Sarkar, are now two top initiatives of the State Government.

Agriculture, food supplies and consumer welfare, women and child development, cooperation, panchayati raj and commerce and transport are the departments where Mo Sarkar will be extended from December 1.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced that all departments will be brought under Mo Sarkar by March 31, 2020.

However, 5T has come under criticism from opposition BJP in Odisha. BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi has targeted Odisha Government over its 5T model of governance and said it is a ‘known fact’ that it’s not an innovative programme.

“Odisha Government’s 5T model of governance is not something new. Different types of 5Ts are in effect at several places. The State Government has just taken a rehashed version of it by using five management principles,” she had said recently.

Criticising the State Government over its 5T initiative, she said there was no need to create a separate ‘power centre’ for the programme as it would undermine the efficiency of other departments.

Leader of Opposition Pradipta Naik also criticised 5T charter in the Assembly on Saturday and said it has exposed the Government’s claim that it provided good governance.

