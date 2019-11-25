Home States Odisha

43 died in police custody, 165 killed in encounter in last 10 years in Odisha

Minister D S Mishra said a total of 115 exchanges of fire took place between Maoists and security personnel between 2015 and 2019 (October 31).

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government on Monday said at least 43 people have died in police custody and 165 persons killed in the exchange of fire with security personnel in the state in the last 10 years, Minister of State for Home, D S Mishra said this in the Assembly while replying to questions of BJP member J N Mishra.

"Forty-three people have died in police custody since 2010," Mishra said.

In reply to another question, the minister said: "A total of 165 people were killed and 187 others injured in the exchange of fire with the police in Odisha from January 2010 till November 20, 2019."

Replying to another question by Congress member Santosh Singh Saluja, the minister informed the House that three Odisha police personnel, as many number of central force and 11 civilians were killed in an exchange of fire between Maoists and security personnel from 2015 to 2019.

The minister said 15 districts of Odisha are affected by the Maoist activities in the state.

The districts are: Angul, Bargarh, Bolangir, Boudh, Deogarh, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Nayagarh, Nuapada, Rayagada, Sambalpur and Sundergarh, he informed the assembly.

He said a total of 115 exchanges of fire took place between Maoists and security personnel between 2015 and 2019 (October 31).

The minister said the state government has implemented a good Surrender and Rehabilitation Scheme to bring the Maoists into the mainstream.

