Execution of 5T reviewed

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Collector Manoj Kumar Mohanty has asked doctors not to refer patients to other hospitals if facilities are available in their respective medical institutions for effective treatment.

Speaking at the review meeting in implementation of 5T in the district, Mohanty also directed doctors to ensure that patients coming to their hospitals get the best treatment and other facilities provided by the Government.

He also stressed early completion of infrastructure work in hospitals.

The Collector asked district officials to visit schools on a regular basis and inspect the quality of education being imparted to children.

He also suggested providing coaching to poor students after school hours.

Mohanty asked the Sub-Collectors to inspect standposts and provide drinking water to every household by 2024.