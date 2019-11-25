Home States Odisha

Naval warships open for public at Paradip Port

The primary purpose of the visit of two ships is to provide an insight into life of officers and sailors on board and the role of Indian Navy in nation-building. 

NCC cadets visit INS Rana at Paradip Port on Sunday.

NCC cadets visit INS Rana at Paradip Port on Sunday. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/PARADIP: Two warships of the Indian Navy, INS Rana and INS Gharial, reached Paradip Port and were opened for visitors on Sunday ahead of Navy Day celebration on December 4.

Students from various schools and NCC cadets were given a guided tour of the two frigates stationed at the port. “INS Rana and INS Gharial are two of our most important combat ships from the Eastern Naval Command and are being commanded by Captain Atul Deswal and Commander Vikram Katoju respectively,” said Naval Officer in-Charge (Odisha), Commodore, Rituraj Sahu.

“We have also set up information facilitation and resource centres for youths regarding career options,” he added. 

INS Rana is 147 metre long and weighs 1,950 tonne. Manned by 35 officers and 300 men, the vessel is a Soviet origin guided missile destroyer and has been in service since 1982. It carries a Chetak helicopter, air defence missiles, radar and two anti-submarine 76.22 mm guns. 

Similarly, INS Gharial is 120 metre long and weighs 5,665 tonne. It is manned by 15 officers and 200 men. 

The warships will remain open for visitors on Monday. Chief Staff Officer to Naval Officer-in-Charge (Odisha), Captain SK Pradhan, was also present.

