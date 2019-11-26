Odisha farmers spend sleepless nights to save crops from wild animals

By Express News Service

Farmers of villages near Bhitarkanika National Park are spending sleepless nights on manchas (wooden platforms on trees) to guard their crop from wild boars and spotted deer. Dangamala, Iswarapur, Gupti, Talachua, Rangani, Sundaripala, Praharajpur , Kharinashi, Ramanagar, Suniti, Baulakani and other villages are the worst hit due to frequent attacks on their farm land by wild boars and spotted deer.

Sarat Mandal of Rangani village said since wild boars and spotted deer have been damaging paddy crop that are ready for harvesting, the farmers of the region are spending nights on manchas to keep watch.

The presence of wild boars in the area has made it tough for villagers to venture out of their houses alone.

The villagers have been trying to drive away the animals by beating drums, blasting crackers and lighting fire while sitting on the wooden platforms braving the winter chill. Several farmers are not aware of ways to save their paddy crop from animal attack.

Wild boars often attack villagers while being chased away from the fields, causing injuries. Since wild boars and spotted deer are protected animals, the villagers have few options while dealing with them.

DFO of Bhitarkanika National Park Bikash Ranjan Dash said forest officials have been deployed in the villages to drive out the animals and added that the affected farmers will be compensated after loss to their crop is assessed.