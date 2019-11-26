Odisha tribals threaten protest over govt rejecting forest rights claims of 6,313 forest dwellers

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Members of various social and tribal welfare organisations on Monday protested State Government’s decision of rejecting forest rights claims of 6,313 traditional forest dwellers.

Terming the decision as arbitrary at a meeting here, they threatened to hit the streets if the Government does not approve their forest rights applications.

Officials of District Social Welfare Department said since none of the 6,313 applicants could produce proof that their last three generations have been residing in the forest, their applications for land titles were rejected.

But, the tribal leaders said Government violated the Clause 12 (A) of Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Amendment Rules, 2012 which states that except gram sabha and forest rights committee, no one can change or cancel forest rights applications of traditional forest dwellers.

Tribal leader Jagabandhu Sabara said the move is an injustice to tribals. Of the 6,313 tribal families, the highest number of 1,544 applicants are from Polasara. Members of Rushikulya Rayat Mahasabha, Bhita Mati Surakshya Abhijan and Ganjam Adivasi Mancha attended.