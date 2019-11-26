Home States Odisha

Strike by All Odisha Contractors’ Association brings Smart City works to a halt

The strike, which has been continuing for the last three weeks, has raised questions on timely completion of projects being executed by Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) through various agencies.

Published: 26th November 2019 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2019 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

protest, justice

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Smart City projects in the Capital have come to a grinding halt due to the strike by All Odisha Contractors’ Association which is seeking fulfilment of their demands.

The strike, which has been continuing for the last three weeks, has raised questions on timely completion of projects being executed by Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) through various agencies. The projects are already lagging behind their deadline.

Sources in BSCL said the protest has affected work of six Smart City projects worth over `400. 
Contractors have stopped construction of two Multi-level Car Parking (MLCP) projects worth `65 crore at Saheed Nagar and Bapuji Nagar.

Work on the ongoing high-rise project of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) at Unit IX  which will house the Intelligent City Operations and Management Centre (ICOMC) of the Capital has also not progressed. Contractors who bagged the Smart Janpath and Integrated Public Service Centre at Bapuji Nagar have also joined the protest hampering the works.

A BSCL official said the project work of sensory park at Saheed Nagar, which is lagging behind its deadline, has not resumed yet.

“The work was supposed to resume from November 15. However, with the association continuing its protest, the contractor concerned is not willing to take forward the project,” a BSCL official said.

Not just smart city projects, work of all ongoing projects has been stopped by the contractors over non-fulfilment of their demands.

The contractors, on Monday, staged a mass demonstration over their 10-point charter of demands and over 10,000 of them have extended their support.

They are demanding the withdrawal of the State Government’s decision to deduct the material cost and royalty money from contractor’s payment if they fail to produce transit pass and royalty receipt of materials purchased for construction work.

They are also demanding abolition of royalty on moorum and stone products such as metal, chips and dust.

Though the Orissa High Court had asked the Government to increase payment of contractors in view of the increasing cost of materials, the Government is yet to execute the order, they claimed.

Association president Prabhat Dash warned that their strike will continue until the government meets their just demands.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Contractors protest Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited BSCL
India Matters
For representational purposes
12.23 lakh new jobs created in September: ESIC payroll data
Virat Kohli. (File | AP)
ICC Test rankings: Kohli closes in on Steve Smith, Mayank breaks into top-10
Flowers being readied for packing at the KIA before they were sent to Dubai
Flowers from Bengaluru help Dubai enter Guinness book
Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo | Express)
Jagan government to waive Rs 1,574 cr loan of SHG women 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Victim Sohini Saxena was employed with TCS in Hyderabad. (Photo | Express)
RTC bus mows down 30-year-old TCS woman staffer in Hyderabad
Congress leader prithviraj Chavan, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, KC Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik and Shiv Sena MP Gajanan kirtikar addresses media at Supreme Court of India in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Fadnavis-Ajit vs NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena: Floor test on November 26
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp