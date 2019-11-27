AIIMS smells a rat in Rs 4.76 crore transaction at SBI branch in Odisha

By Express News Service

PHULBANI: A cheque from AIIMS, New Delhi amounting to a whopping Rs 4.76 crore which was deposited in State Bank of India, Phulbani branch on October 23 before being transacted on the same day has invited an inquiry.

The matter came to light after AIIMS authorities wrote a letter to the SBI to look into this huge transaction.

AIIMS, New Delhi had deposited a cheque (No.779387) of Rs 4.76 crore in the account of Chandra Panda, owner of Satyasai Medicine Stone, at Madikunda Square here with SBI, Phulbani branch.

After the amount was credited to the account, Rs 50 lakh was withdrawn from it almost immediately and the rest of the amount was transferred online to a Chennai-based company, VMX Impact Private Limits.

AIIMS authorities, after getting information on withdrawal of such huge amount, immediately brought the matter to the notice of SBI, Phulbani branch which froze Panda’s account.

Regional Manager of SBI Bikram Keshari Mandhata said a probe into the matter has been started by senior officials of the bank. Meanwhile, it remains unclear why such a huge amount was deposited in Panda’s account.

What makes the matter more intriguing is the fact that the bank officials remained silent when Rs 50 lakh was withdrawn and the rest of the amount transferred online on a single day from the account. Meanwhile, Panda is absconding since the issue came to light.