Home States Odisha

Odisha to have bio-fuel output facility

Oil marketing companies have floated expression of interest for production of bio-diesel from used cooking oil (UCO) from 100 locations across the country, including five from Odisha. 

Published: 27th November 2019 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2019 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Oil marketing companies have floated expression of interest for production of bio-diesel from used cooking oil (UCO) from 100 locations across the country, including five from Odisha. 
The ex-factory UCO based bio-diesel price has been fixed for three years. The price for the first year has been fixed at Rs 51 per litre, for the second year at Rs 52.7/litre and for the third year at Rs 54.5/litre, said Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan in a written reply in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

He said GST and transportation will be payable in addition to this price. The production facility has been extended to 200 locations. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has informed that the repurpose used cooking oil (RUCO) sticker and phone app were launched on August 10, 2019, on the occasion of World Biofuel Day. 

The sticker is for display by RUCO compliant Food Business Operators (FBOs) and food service establishments outside their premises for creating awareness and generating demand.Pradhan said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a target to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas to bring down import dependency of oil products by 2022 and this can be achieved by enhancing production, improving energy efficiency, promoting conservation and encouraging alternate fuels. The government is promoting the alternate sources of energy in a big way, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
bio-fuel FSSAI Dharmendra Pradhan
India Matters
Siddharth Srivastav Pilli (Photo | Twitter)
12-year-old boy bags data scientist position in Hyderabad software company
Karyappa Kallur with the ‘anti-bribe’ board in his chamber at RIMS
No bribe, please: How an officer at RIMS is fighting corruption
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Markets riding high even as economy slumps
ISRO PSLV-C47 carrying India's earth observation satellite Cartosat-3 and 13 nano-satellites from the US lifts-off from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh Wednesday Nov. 27 2019. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO's Cartosat-3: The most advanced earth imaging satellite in the world

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, BJP Maharashtra president Chandrakant Patil, BJP Maharashtra in-charge Bhupendra Yadav and others during a press conference in Mumbai Tuesday Nov. 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis resigns as CM after Ajit Pawar quits alliance
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp