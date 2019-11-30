Honorary D Litt conferred on Atal Bihari Panda 

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Nonagenarian Sambalpuri film artiste Atal Bihari Panda was conferred with honorary D Litt degree during the 30th convocation of Sambalpur University on Friday.

Panda, who hails from Binika in Subarnapur district, is widely known for his contribution to theatre art. As an actor, he has worked in more than 100 plays. Moreover, he has written over 60 dramas which also include works in Sambalpuri dialect.

Some of his plays like ‘Phata Kapala,’ ‘Mani Sanghara’ and ‘Klanti Aparanha’ have received appreciation. In 2013, Panda, at the age of 83, left the audience stunned when he made his debut in Sambalpuri movie ‘Sala Budha’.

He received the Best Actor award at the 25th State Film Awards for his performance in ‘Sala Budha’. He was also given the Best Actor and Best Dialogue Writer award for his second film ‘Aadim Vichar’ at the 26th State Film Awards.

“I am delighted to receive the prestigious degree. I am 90 years old. But I never let age dictate what I can or cannot do. The love and appreciation of people drives me,” he said.

The university also conferred another honorary D Litt degree on Director of Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) and member of Atomic Energy Commission Dr Ajit Kumar Mohanty.