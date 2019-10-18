Home States Odisha

‘Stem cell therapy hope for autism patients’

She said latest advances in therapy hold great promise for autism in children. But they are suffering due to lack of awareness among parents.

Published: 18th October 2019 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2019 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PURI: Stem cell therapy has offered hope to parents of children suffering from serious neurological disorders, said Dr Richa Bansod  of Mumbai-based NeuroGen Brain and Spine Institute (BSI), here on Thursday.

“Early treatment can significantly improve the condition and also effect recovery from the disorder,” Dr Bansod said at a media conference here.

Citing one such example, she presented 16-year-old Anurag Champi of Bhubaneswar who has shown significant improvement after stem cell therapy. At present, the boy is being imparted speech therapy and necessary exercise to enable him for voice interface, said his mother Sangita.

In order to create awareness on the therapy among parents, a free autism treatment camp will be organised at Bhubaneswar on November 16. “We are also providing free treatment to poor families at our Mumbai facility,” said Dr Bansod.

Through neuro regenerative rehabilitation and stem cell therapy, brain stroke, brain and spine injuries caused by accident could be effectively treated, she added. Deputy Director of the institute Dr Nandini Gokulchandran was present.

