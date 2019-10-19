Home States Odisha

Follow dress code in courts, officials told

The missive came after bureaucrats, police and other officers were found wearing casual shirt and pant and shoes while attending the courts.

Published: 19th October 2019 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Taking serious note of the Government officers not adhering to dress code while attending court proceedings, office of the Advocate General has said officers must wear sober and descent dress during their personal appearance in courts.

In a communication to the Chief Secretary, Government Advocate Ramakanta Mahapatra has urged the Chief Secretary to instruct all departments to adhere to the dress code and file affidavits on time. “Several times it is seen that officers appearing before courts are not properly dressed for which the courts take a serious note of such lapses. Whenever there is an order for personal appearance of any Government officer before any court, the officer should be properly dressed as provided in the dress code,” the letter stated.
from p1...

The missive came after bureaucrats, police and other officers were found wearing casual shirt and pant and shoes while attending the courts. Some block and district officials were also seen coming to court rooms by wearing chappals.   

The Advocate General’s office has also expressed concern over late filing of affidavits as sought by courts leading to unnecessary pendency of cases and delay in disposal of cases.Mahapatra said officers concerned should file affidavits whenever it is sought by courts for eliminating unnecessary delay and adverse orders for non-filing of affidavits and counter affidavits.

“Advocates face difficulties in performing their jobs due to delay in filing of affidavits. A number of cases are pending in different courts which can be disposed of, if affidavits are filed on time. Similarly, embarrassment can be avoided if officers are properly dressed,” he pointed out.

Earlier, an additional secretary at the Centre had to apologise unconditionally to the Supreme Court after a bench raised objection to his royal blue suit he wore while appearing in a case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
CJI Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S A Bobde at an event in New Delhi | PTI
What next in Sabarimala? Ball in Chief Justice designate SA Bobde's court
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019
Prakash, a veterinarian of the Hosur forest department, tranquilised the animal at 11.23 pm. | (Photo | EPS)
Killer jumbo Arisiraja's reign of terror ends, tranquilised by TN forest officials
Image used for representation purpose only
Headmaster arrested in Kerala's Ottappalam for verbally abusing teacher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Simplifying Maharashtra's political mess. Why so much drama, you ask?
Interview: The name's Bond, Ruskin Bond
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday referred the mater of entry of women of all ages into Sabarimala Temple to a bigger bench of seven judges. CJI Ranajn Gogoi stated that restrictions on women in religious places was not limited to Sabarimala and was prevalent
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp