Home States Odisha

RSS hopes Ram Mandir verdict will go in favour of Hindus

Joshi said from the beginning RSS was of the opinion that all obstacles in construction of Ram Janmabhoomi be removed

Published: 19th October 2019 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

Sarkaryawah of RSS Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi addressing mediapersons | Irfana

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Sarkaryawah of Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh (RSS) Suresh (Bhaiyyaji) Joshi on Friday hoped that the judgement of Supreme Court on Ram Janmabhhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case will go in favour of the Hindus.

Speaking to mediapersons after the conclusion of three-day Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal Baithak here, Joshi said from the beginning RSS was of the opinion that all obstacles in the path of construction of Ram Temple should be removed. “The Supreme Court has completed hearing in the case. We are waiting for the judgement. We expect it to go in favour of the Hindus,” he said.

Replying to a question on attempts to have an out of court settlement of the dispute, Joshi said it is good if there is an out of court settlement. But, chances of an out of court settlement is remote, he said and added that now that the legal process is on, everybody should accept the judgement of Supreme Court.
About the future course of action of RSS on Ram Janmabhoomi issue, Bhaiyyaji said, “We will take a call after the judgement comes.”

The RSS Sarakaryavaha targeted West Bengal government and said injustice is being done to Hindus in the State. “Whatever is happening in West Bengal is very painful. Injustice is being done to the Hindus,” he said and added that the government in that state has failed to protect the people.

To a question on the beautification of Jagannath Temple at Puri and its periphery started by Odisha Government, Joshi said, “We do not accept the term ‘beautification’. Government should be more inclined towards facilities for devotees. We don’t know what beautification is.”

Joshi also said the National Register of Citizens (NRC) should be implemented in all the states to flush out infiltrators. “There is a need to implement NRC all across the country. Every government must impose NRC as there are a lot of illegal migrants and a dire need to identify them. Our government must first focus on the wellbeing of its citizens,” he said.

“For any government, the primary responsibility is to find out anti-national elements and anti-national activities and take requisite measures to curb it,” he said and added, “This Act of NRC is not against any community. We believe that those who come to our country are not the citizens of India and are foreigners. Indians should be recognised. We should leave it to the government for making a decision pertaining to migrants.”

Talking about the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, the RSS general secretary said, “Earlier Kashmiri Pandits had to migrate from the Valley despite being natives. After the withdrawal of Article 370, the victims should return to Kashmir. The Government must take requisite steps to create a positive atmosphere in the region.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
CJI Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S A Bobde at an event in New Delhi | PTI
What next in Sabarimala? Ball in Chief Justice designate SA Bobde's court
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019
Prakash, a veterinarian of the Hosur forest department, tranquilised the animal at 11.23 pm. | (Photo | EPS)
Killer jumbo Arisiraja's reign of terror ends, tranquilised by TN forest officials
Image used for representation purpose only
Headmaster arrested in Kerala's Ottappalam for verbally abusing teacher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Simplifying Maharashtra's political mess. Why so much drama, you ask?
Interview: The name's Bond, Ruskin Bond
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday referred the mater of entry of women of all ages into Sabarimala Temple to a bigger bench of seven judges. CJI Ranajn Gogoi stated that restrictions on women in religious places was not limited to Sabarimala and was prevalent
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp