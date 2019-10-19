Home States Odisha

Worker’s death sparks tension

Death of a worker in a private transport showroom along NH-16 within Gopalpur police limits sparked tension in the area on Friday.

Published: 19th October 2019 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Death of a worker in a private transport showroom along NH-16 within Gopalpur police limits sparked tension in the area on Friday.

The showroom authorities had hired the worker, A Santosh Rao (27), to repair the asbestos roof of the facility. While doing the repair work at a height of 60 feet, Rao slipped and fell, sustaining critical injuries. He was immediately rushed to MKCG Medical College and Hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries.

As the news about Rao’s death spread, irate locals gathered near the showroom. However, police reached the spot and brought the situation under control. The body was sent for autopsy and later handed over to Rao’s family. However, locals again went near the showroom and demanded compensation for the deceased’s family by placing Rao’s body in front of the facility. They alleged that the worker was asked to climb the roof without  any safety gear.

The agitators were pacified after showroom authorities assured to pay `9.5 lakh to Rao’s family members.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
CJI Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S A Bobde at an event in New Delhi | PTI
What next in Sabarimala? Ball in Chief Justice designate SA Bobde's court
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019
Prakash, a veterinarian of the Hosur forest department, tranquilised the animal at 11.23 pm. | (Photo | EPS)
Killer jumbo Arisiraja's reign of terror ends, tranquilised by TN forest officials
Image used for representation purpose only
Headmaster arrested in Kerala's Ottappalam for verbally abusing teacher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Simplifying Maharashtra's political mess. Why so much drama, you ask?
Interview: The name's Bond, Ruskin Bond
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday referred the mater of entry of women of all ages into Sabarimala Temple to a bigger bench of seven judges. CJI Ranajn Gogoi stated that restrictions on women in religious places was not limited to Sabarimala and was prevalent
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp