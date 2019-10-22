Coal-starved Odisha Power Generation Corporation yet to restart second unit

Bijoy Pradhan By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Resumption of power generation from the second unit of Odisha Power Generation Corporation’s (OPGC) Ib Thermal Power Stations at Banharpalli in Jharsuguda district will take more time as assured coal supply by the Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) has not been possible. The Coal India subsidiary has not been able to augment supply of the fossil fuel even after eight days of closure of one of the four units due to the coal crisis.

The second unit of OPGC’s Stage-I power plant with an installed capacity of 210 MW was shut down from October 13 midnight due to coal crunch. “We have been receiving 18,000 tonnes of coal from October 18 as against our daily requirement of 24,000 tonnes. This is not enough to feed three units. As a result, the two supercritical units of 660 MW each are generating power below their capacity,” OPGC sources said.

This is despite the deployment of police force at Quarry No. 6 of Lakhanpur open cast project (OCP) in Ib Valley area where coal production was severely affected due to resistance by residents of Ubuda village demanding revised compensation in lieu of their land. “MCL had assured to increase coal supply to 18,000 tonne on October 14 and 20,000 tonne on October 15 from Lakhanpur OCP. Coal production has picked up after deployment of police force in the mining site from October 16.

It will take 20-25 days to restore normalcy in supply of coal,” said a senior MCL official. It is only expected that coal supply to OPGC will be normal in the second week of November. The second unit will be restarted only after having a coal stock for at least 20 days for all the units, a senior OPGC officer looking after plant operation said. According to OPGC generation chart, the third unit (660 MW) is running at above 90 per cent plant load factor (PLF) while the second unit of equal capacity is generating 320-373 MW which is around 50 of the PLF.

As per the power purchase agreement between OPGC and Gridco, the bulk power supplier to the State, the latter is entitled to 75 per cent of the contracted capacity at a rate determined by the Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC). The generator is free to sell the remaining 25 per cent to buyer of its choice. However, Gridco is availing 100 per cent power from OPGC.

The power trading utility is getting more than 900 MW of power from OPGC on an average daily. A joint venture company between the Odisha Government and US-based energy major AES Ltd, the State is the major stakeholder with 51 per cent. The State-owned company has been awarded the Manoharpur and dip-side Manoharpur coal blocks.