Orissa HC allows Bar Association to file reply by November 4

The association has been boycotting court work since October 14 and will continue the court boycott till November 1.

Published: 22nd October 2019 11:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 11:50 AM

Orissa High Court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A full bench of Orissa High Court on Monday allowed the High Court Bar Association nine days time to file a reply to the notice issued to it on the issue of ‘cessation of courts works due to continuous strike’.

For the first time in the history of the Orissa High Court, a bench comprising all 14 judges including the Chief Justice on October 15 had issued a notice to the president and secretary of the association to show cause, why steps shall not be taken for violation of Supreme Court guidelines related to strike by lawyers. President and secretary of 67 other subordinate court bar associations in 16 districts were also issued notices in the contempt case.

The notice was issued after taking cognizance of a suo motu contempt case registered by Registrar General of the High Court on the basis of reports received from the District Judges and Registry of High Court on strike by lawyers. The court had fixed October 21 as next date of hearing in the matter. Senior lawyers appearing on behalf of the association sought supply of the reports received from the District Judges and High Court Registry on the strike by lawyers or the copy of the contempt petition.

The copy of just the October 15 is not enough for giving a reply to the show-cause notice in the contempt case, the senior lawyers argued while seeking four months time for filing the reply. However, the 14-judge bench headed by Chief Justice K S Jhaveri posted the matter to November 4 for hearing while granting the association time till then to file a reply. Lawyers appeared on behalf of over 40 bar associations while some made oral submissions some filed written responses.

The court expected written replies from all bar associations when the case is taken up on November 4. President of HC Bar Association Gopal Krushna Mohanty said, "Member lawyers will continue to abstain from court work till a decision is taken on next course of action on November 1."

The association has been boycotting court work since October 14 to show protest against the recent resolution of the Supreme Court Collegium on the appointment of judges in Orissa High Court. The association has since been demanding the abolition of the collegium system.

Orissa High Court Orissa Bar Association Orissa lawyers strike
